Agents Seize 41 Bundles of Meth at Immigration Checkpoint

Nogales, Arizona - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint arrested a Mesa man after finding more than 46 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in his vehicle Thursday morning.

Agents referred the 18-year-old male driver of a Nissan Maxima for a secondary inspection. A subsequent search of his vehicle led to the discovery of 41 packages of methamphetamine valued in excess of $140,000 hidden inside the vehicle.

Agents arrested the man for narcotics smuggling and turned the drugs and vehicle over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.