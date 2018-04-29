Nogales CBP Officers Make $809K Meth Seizure

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales arrested a Mexican national involved in connection with a failed attempt to smuggle almost 270 pounds of methamphetamine into the United States Wednesday.

Officers working at the Mariposa Cargo Facility referred a 33-year-old man for further inspection of the tractor-trailer carrying a shipment of mangoes as it crossed yesterday afternoon. A CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent that it was trained to detect, resulting in drugs being located on the trailer rear floor. The inspection led to the discovery of more than 250 packages of meth, worth $809,000.

Officers seized the drugs as well as the tractor-trailer, and after being arrested turned the subject over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.