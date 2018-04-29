Convicted Kidnapper Arrested by USBP Agents

Sasabe, Arizona - Tucson Station Border Patrol agents apprehended a 49-year-old Mexican man Saturday morning near Sasabe for re-entering the United States illegally following a previous conviction and deportation on kidnapping charges.

Photo Courtesy of U.S.

Customs and Border Protection

After agents arrested Flavio Sesma-Maya and transported him to the Tucson Station for processing, they conducted a records check and discovered he was convicted in 2011 for felony kidnappings in Phoenix and was sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

Sesma is being held for immigration violations and faces prosecution for re-entry as an aggravated felon.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.