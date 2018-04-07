Previously Deported Criminal Sex Offender Arrested

Naco, Arizona - Brian A. Terry Station Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported Mexican national late Tuesday afternoon after he re-entered the U.S. illegally east of Naco.

Agents learned during records checks that the subject, 25-year-old Jose Hernandez-Martinez, was convicted in Windom, Minnesota, for criminal sexual conduct in 2011 and sentenced to one year of confinement.

Hernandez will remain in federal custody to face charges for re-entering the U.S. as an aggravated felon.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

