Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - Thursday, the FBI’s Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force (SAVCGTF) executed 11 search warrants throughout Pima and Santa Cruz counties, in connection with an ongoing investigation against a violent criminal street gang in Tucson. This gang is known to distribute fentanyl and other drugs, along with firearms offenses, and other violent crimes. Our partners assisting with this operation include:

FBI

Tucson Police Department

Homeland Security Investigations

Drug Enforcement Agency

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Pima County Sheriff Department

Sierra Vista Police Department

“We are committed to doing our part to combat crime throughout Arizona and keep our communities safe,” said Sean Kaul, special agent in charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office. “This task force and investigation is another example of the dedication the FBI and our partners have to target violent crime and drug offenders. Today’s operation underscores our invaluable partnerships with law enforcement, and these collaborative efforts will continue to benefit Arizona as we continue to eradicate violent crime in our communities.”

“Reducing gun violence is a top priority for TPD,” said Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar. “Disrupting violent criminal networks removes violent offenders and drug dealers from our community. I’m proud of the regional public safety teamwork in this comprehensive investigation. We continue to collaborate with our federal and regional law enforcement partners to reduce violent crime and protect Tucsonans.”

The SAVCGTF was created in 2020, to provide a solid foundation for addressing significant violent crime and gang violence in Southern Arizona, and today’s operation is a prime example of our efforts to keep our communities safe.

The Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force is comprised of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), ATF, Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Tucson Police Department, and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

The FBI Phoenix Field Office, Tucson Resident agency would also like to thank the FBI Las Vegas Field Office, FBI Los Angeles Field Office, Cochise County Sheriff Department, the Tucson Counter Narcotics Alliance, U.S. Attorney’s Office—District of Arizona, and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for their help on this case.

The FBI’s goal is stopping gang violence, getting drugs and weapons off the streets, and delivering justice for crimes committed in our communities and against U.S. citizens. Violent crime is not a problem that can be solved by law enforcement alone. We need the help of the community and anyone who witnesses something suspicious.