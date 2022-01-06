Arizona News

Gilbert, Arizona - Yesterday afternoon a shooting occurred in the area of Guadalupe Rd and Arizona Ave in Gilbert, AZ. The shooting involved the U.S. Marshals Arizona Wanted Task Force. The incident began with a Chandler Police Department investigation into sexual conduct with a minor in which Andrew Thompson, 38, was identified as a suspect.

Task Force members, in close coordination with the Chandler Police Department, tracked Thompson to a residence and while attempting to arrest Thompson, Task Force members struck him multiple times with less-than-lethal munitions. Thompson began reaching into his jacket pocket for a weapon when a single round was fired by a Task Force member. After the shot was fired, Thompson began to comply with commands and was subsequently taken into custody. The suspect was not struck by the round, but a weapon was later discovered inside his jacket.

Thompson was taken into custody and evaluated by medical personnel before being transported to Maricopa County jail. “The arrest of Andrew Thompson, wanted for sexual conduct with a 12-year-old girl, could have ended differently if not for the quick action of the U.S. Marshals Task Force officers. During the arrest, Thompson attempted to retrieve a weapon from his pocket and was stopped with “less than lethal” compliance weapons.

Law enforcement is experiencing an escalation of these type of situations where fugitives/suspects are armed and know that if convicted are facing long prison sentences. Less than lethal weapons are utilized when practical to minimize the risk of casualties and to limit the escalation of conflict”.

The investigation of this incident is being handled by the Gilbert Police Department. More information will be provided upon the conclusion of this investigation.