Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Thursday announced new members of his policy and communications teams.

“The 2022 legislative session is quickly approaching, and we have an ambitious agenda ahead of us,” said Governor Ducey. “Our policy and communications teams have been and will continue to be critical in achieving our goals. Our newest team members bring a wealth of knowledge in their respective fields, and I look forward to working with them to get results for Arizonans.”



The new members of the team are:

Carly Friday, Policy Advisor for Tourism, Real Estate and Financial Institutions

Brian Norman, Policy Advisor for Housing, Workforce and Commerce

Morgan Carr, Deputy Communications Director

Ellen Pierce, Senior Communications Manager for Content

“I am incredibly excited to welcome our new members to the team,” said Chief of Staff Daniel Ruiz. “With these new changes, our office enters 2022 with new energy. I’m confident our newest members will complement our team of experienced public servants to help us follow through on Governor Ducey’s many goals for Arizona.”



Carly Friday will be joining Governor Ducey’s team as a policy advisor on issues of tourism, real estate and financial institutions. Carly will work with executive agencies, stakeholders and elected representatives to advance the Governor’s priorities.



Carly last worked at the Arizona Bankers Association as the Membership and Government Relations Coordinator. Previously, Carly worked for Congressman Ben Quayle, Senator John McCain and Senator Jon Kyl. Carly earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Arizona State University.

Brian Norman will be joining Governor Ducey’s policy team as an advisor on housing, workforce and commerce policy issues. In this role, Brian will craft and propose policy, communicate with stakeholders and advise the Governor on pending legislation. Brian will also work closely with legislators to advance the Governor’s policy agenda.



Brian most recently served as the legislative liaison and policy advisor for the Arizona Department of Housing. Prior to joining the Arizona Department of Housing, Brian served as a government affairs law clerk for the Arizona Supreme Court and a law clerk for the Institute for Justice. Brian earned his bachelor’s degree in political communication from Louisiana State University and a law degree from Arizona State University.

Morgan Carr joins the office as the Deputy Communications Director. In this role, she will work closely with state agencies to ensure issues important to Arizonans are communicated quickly, effectively and efficiently. She will also assist the communications team in maintaining media relationships, answering media inquiries and amplifying the latest news.



Prior to her new role, Morgan served as Vice President of Strategic Projects and Communications Director for the Arizona Commerce Authority. Before working at the Arizona Commerce Authority, Morgan served as the Deputy Director of Chamber Business News. She earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations from Biola University.

Ellen Pierce joins Governor Ducey’s staff as the Senior Communications Manager for Content. She will be responsible for developing short-term and long-term communications strategies, utilizing traditional media, social media, videography, graphics and more.



Prior to her new role, Ellen served as the Digital Content Director for the Arizona Commerce Authority. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication as well as a master’s degree in mass communication from Arizona State University.