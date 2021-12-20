Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Amy Lyn O’Neill, of Tucson, has been indicted for allegedly embezzling funds from the Jimmy Jet Foundation, a non-profit organization serving the 162nd Fighter Wing. The indictment includes two Counts of Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices and one count of Theft.

O’Neill was the president of the Jimmy Jet Foundation, a non-profit that serves the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Fighter Wing members, their families, and the Tucson Community. The indictment charges that O’Neill embezzled approximately $160,000 in funds from Jimmy Jet Foundation accounts and used them for her own benefit including making personal purchases, taking cash withdrawals, and paying her mortgage. She then allegedly transferred money from the Jimmy Jet Foundation’s investment account to conceal the embezzlement.



Specifically, O'Neill is alleged to have used the money in the Jimmy Jet Foundation account as follows:

$9,693.82 in personal mortgage payments;

$37,761.23 in personal credit card payments;

$18,631.75 in personal ATM withdrawals; and

$18,357.75 in personal purchases.

O'Neill is also alleged to have transferred $79,000 from the Jimmy Jet Foundation Janus Henderson account to the Jimmy Jet Foundation bank account to cover up personal purchases made using Jimmy Jet Foundation funds.

The conduct is alleged to have begun on or around February 18, 2020 and continued through on or about May 20, 2021. All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.



This case was investigated by the Office of the Arizona Attorney General Special Investigations Section and is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jordan Emerson.



Amy Lyn O'Neill booking photo



