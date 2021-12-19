Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Last week, Thomas Leon Hamalowa, 39, of Parker, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi to 41 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Hamalowa previously pleaded guilty to robbery.

On September 4, 2020, Hamalowa was an inmate at the Colorado River Indian Tribes (“CRIT”) Adult Detention Facility when the victim, a CRIT Detention Officer, transported Hamalowa to Indian Health Services (“IHS”) for medical treatment. After leaving the IHS facility, Hamalowa physically wrestled with the victim in the parking lot, threw the victim to the ground, and drove off in the CRIT Adult Detention Facility vehicle. This robbery occurred on the CRIT Indian Reservation and both Hamalowa and the victim are members of the CRIT Tribe.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the CRIT PD conducted the investigation in this case. Christina J. Reid-Moore, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

CASE NUMBER: CR-2020-00679-PHX-JJT

RELEASE NUMBER: 2021-093_Hamalowa