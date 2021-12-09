Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AGO), the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Fellowship Bible Church, and AARP are hosting a FREE Shred-A-Thon and Prescription Drug Take-Back event this Saturday, December 11th, in Tucson.

This is a no-contact event. Volunteers and participants will follow current CDC social distancing guidelines. The public will be asked to stay in their vehicle and to place documents in the trunk of their car prior to arriving.



There is a five-box limit for shredded documents. Examples of items not accepted (but not limited to): binders, binder clips, electronics, inhalers, aerosol cans, lotions or liquids, needles, and hydrogen peroxide.



Saturday, December 11th at 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM (or until trucks are full)



Fellowship Bible Church, 6700 E Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85710



Shredding your personal or sensitive documents is an important step to protecting your identity. Getting rid of old prescription drugs is key in keeping opioids out of the hands of youth and reducing the risks for abuse.



If there are any questions regarding this event please contact Community Outreach at (602) 542-2123 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .