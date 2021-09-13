Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Friday issued a statement regarding President Biden’s COVID-19 mandates.

“Yesterday, Americans watched an angry and desperate President Biden attempt to change the subject following his irresponsible and dangerous withdrawal from Afghanistan⁠. Rather than fielding questions about that, he decided to instead wage a domestic war ⁠— a war on our Constitution. President Biden took an oath to uphold the Constitution, and now he’s looking to shred it.



“President Biden claims that his vaccine mandate is an attempt at battling the COVID-19 pandemic, but instead it’s the latest action by an administration that seems hellbent on undermining confidence in the vaccine at every turn. Just think about all the mixed messages Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have sent since before they took office:

In September 2020, Harris questioned the ‘efficacy of and the reliability’ of the vaccine developed and approved by the Trump administration. LINK

In February and March, when demand for the vaccination was at an all-time high, the Biden Administration was slow to distribute the vaccine to states like Arizona that were efficiently and quickly getting the vaccine out ⁠— instead, they focused on creating their own federal vaccination sites for clearly political reasons.

In April, the Biden Administration’s FDA paused the distribution of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine, only to reverse it 10 days later ⁠— devastating the confidence of many Americans in vaccinations and the federal government.

In July, the Biden Administration’s CDC recommended fully vaccinated people resume mask-wearing ⁠— reversing a key incentive for many Americans to get vaccinated.

“And the most egregious line from President Biden came last December: ‘No, I don’t think [the vaccine] should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand that it be mandatory.’ LINK



“Biden has failed at controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, and now he’s choosing an authoritarian approach to government. He’s attempting to force Americans to get the vaccine—against their will—because he can’t seem to manage the pandemic any other way.



“The president said yesterday that he will use his powers to get Republican governors 'out of the way.' No, Mr. President, the American people need you to get a grip. Forty-nine years in Washington have left you divorced from reality. And unfortunately for us, almost five decades of supposed on-the-job training haven’t worked out. We were promised competence, and instead, we’ve gotten the catastrophe in Afghanistan. The worst border crisis in over two decades. Total disregard for the Constitution. Rising prices and a plummeting rate of vaccinations.



“Biden and his belief that he has endless power over the American people will not go unchecked. We will make sure of it. We will pursue every legal and administrative option to make sure that President Biden doesn’t cause permanent damage to the United States economy and our individual freedoms.”