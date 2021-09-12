Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued a statement Thursday after President Biden's unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate:

"President Biden is now taking federal overreach to unheard of levels by dictating vaccine mandates for all private companies with over 100 people, federal contractors, and healthcare providers receiving federal dollars. This would be a devastating step toward the nationalization of our healthcare systems and private workforce, and greatly erode individual liberties. I am reviewing his outrageous actions and will take all legal recourse to defend our state’s sovereignty and the rights of Arizonans to make the best healthcare decisions for themselves."