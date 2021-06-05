Attorney General Brnovich Announces Arizonans Mailed Checks in Landmark Home Warranty Settlement

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that checks are in the mail for more than 26,000 Arizona consumers following a $1.75 million settlement reached with the Arizona Attorney General's Office (AGO) and Landmark Home Warranty (Landmark). The settlement stems from consumer complaints alleging Landmark made promises on expedited air conditioning services on which they failed to deliver. Additionally, Arizonans who did not receive service within 24 hours are eligible for restitution up to $1,000.

The settlement allocates the restitution as follows:

All Arizona Landmark customers from 2017 to 2019 will receive a check amounting to at least $25.

Arizonans who requested air conditioning service from Landmark but did not receive service within 24 hours, may be eligible for additional restitution up to $1,000.

Checks must be deposited or cashed within 90 days of delivery. Consumers eligible for additional restitution must complete the claims form that was mailed with the initial check and return it by mail to the address listed on the form. The form must be postmarked no later than the end of the business day on July 26, 2021, to be accepted.



Arizona consumers who believe they are eligible for a check, but did not receive one, may contact the claims administrator toll free at (800) 760-5071 or by This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .