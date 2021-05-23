Governors Ducey, Pavlovich Sign Water, Air Quality Agreement

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey and Sonora Governor Claudia Pavlovich capped their close, six-year professional relationship by signing an agreement to secure the neighboring states’ water future and expand collaboration to monitor air quality.

Meeting for the last time before Governor Pavlovich leaves office in September, the Governors also participated in a “fireside chat” where they discussed economic growth, public safety and the importance of maintaining strong binational ties between Arizona and Sonora.



“It has been my honor to work with Governor Pavlovich over the past six years, and I’m glad to call her a friend and a partner,” Governor Ducey said. “Thanks to her leadership, Arizona and Sonora have shown what can be achieved when you chart a course and lead with vision.”



The agreement signed by the Governors is the result of extensive negotiations between representatives of Arizona and Sonora serving on the Arizona-Mexico Commission (AMC), a cross-border non-profit organization aimed at strengthening the relationship between the neighboring states. Known as a Memorandum of Understanding, the agreement includes studying opportunities for desalination, the process to remove salt and other minerals from water so it can be made drinkable.



The professional partnership forged between Governors Ducey and Pavlovich stretches back to their first meeting in July 2015, and has remained solid through multiple changes in leadership at the national level in both Washington and Mexico City.



“It’s well known that opportunities are open and growing in the Arizona-Sonora region, and it’s thanks to the strong cross-border relationship and our common goal of economic prosperity,” said Governor Ducey. “It’s our duty to lay groundwork for the generations of people that will live here after us. I’m proud to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Governor Pavlovich today to do just that by protecting our water and air quality future.”



Governor Pavlovich, the first woman to serve as the leader of Sonora, echoed those sentiments.



“The strong relationship between Arizona and Sonora has created jobs, enhanced trade and improved public safety,” said Governor Pavlovich. “I am grateful to Governor Ducey for prioritizing this partnership, and for focusing on key issues that benefit both Arizona and Sonora.”



During today’s meeting, the Governors also met with members of the AMC and its 16 binational committees to discuss innovative measures to tackle issues facing the region and upcoming projects.