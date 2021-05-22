Attorney General Brnovich Files Lawsuit Along with FTC Against Frontier Communications Over Internet Speed Misrepresentations

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich, along with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and a coalition of law enforcement agencies from five other states, filed a lawsuit against Frontier Communications (Frontier), alleging that the company did not provide many consumers with internet service at the speeds it promised and charged many for more expensive and higher-speed service than Frontier actually provided.

The lawsuit alleges that Frontier advertised and sold internet service in several plans, or tiers, based on download speed. Frontier touted these tiers using various methods, including mail and online ads, and has sold them to consumers over the phone and online.



The lawsuit alleges that Frontier did not provide many consumers with the maximum speeds they were promised and, instead, the speeds often fell far short of what was touted in purchased plans.



The allegations concern Frontier’s Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) internet service, which is transmitted over copper telephone wires. Frontier provides DSL service to approximately 1.3 million consumers across 25 states, including Arizona. Frontier provides DSL internet service to more than 40,000 households in Arizona. Frontier's Arizona customers are primarily located in rural communities.



Since at least January 2015, thousands of consumers complained to Frontier and government agencies that the company failed to provide DSL internet service at the speeds they were promised. Many consumers have complained that the slower speeds actually provided by Frontier failed to support the typical online activities they should have been able to perform at the speed tiers Frontier had sold to them.



The complaint alleges that Frontier violated the FTC Act and various state laws by misrepresenting the speeds of internet service it would provide consumers and engaged in unfair billing practices by charging consumers for a more expensive level of internet service than it actually provided.



Joining Arizona and the FTC in the lawsuit are the attorneys general from Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, as well as the district attorneys’ offices of Los Angeles County and Riverside County on behalf of the State of California. The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.



If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, you can file a consumer complaint by visiting the Attorney General’s website. If you need a complaint form sent to you, contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at (800) 352-8431.