Governor Ducey Ends Counterproductive Federal Unemployment Benefit Programs

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Following Governor Doug Ducey’s announcement marking the end to Arizona’s participation in the Federal Unemployment Benefit Programs that are hindering the state’s economic recovery, Americans for Prosperity-Arizona (AFP-AZ) released a statement thanking Governor Ducey for taking this step to help boost Arizona’s economy and help businesses who are looking to create jobs.

Following the Biden Administration’s most recent jobs report, it is clear that the ongoing federal unemployment benefits remain a significant barrier to economic recovery. Governor Ducey’s actions today will make strides to do so and help reduce unemployment across Arizona.

AFP-AZ State Director Stephen Shadegg issued the following statement:

“These supplemental unemployment benefits are making it harder for small businesses to hire people and are hindering our economic recovery. Paying some people more on unemployment than they made working full-time, even as their jobs are in demand, is counterproductive to recovery. We thank Governor Ducey for helping Arizona families and businesses recover and get back on their feet.”

