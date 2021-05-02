Two Men Charged with Multiple Robberies Valley-Wide

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Francisco Bejarano, 32, of Phoenix and Richard Pratt, 36, a member of the Gila River Indian Community, were federally indicted on a 13 count indictment which includes bank robbery and Hobbs Act robbery charges.

The indictment charges Bejarano with one count of conspiracy to commit bank robbery and two counts of bank robbery in connection with the following incidents:

January 22, 2021: Chase Bank, 9490 West Camelback Road, Glendale, Arizona

January 26, 2021: Chase Bank, 3502 West Bell Road, Phoenix, Arizona

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and Phoenix Police Department arrested Bejarano without incident on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Bejarano will remain in federal custody pending a detention hearing.

On Monday, April 5, 2021, the Goodyear Police Department, with assistance from the Phoenix Police Department and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, arrested Richard Pratt without incident in Goodyear, Arizona. He remains in federal custody following a detention hearing.

The indictment charges Pratt with one count of conspiracy to commit bank robbery, six counts of bank robberies, and five counts of Hobbs Act robberies in connection with incidents that occurred in the valley between January 21, 2021, and April 5, 2021, to include the following:

January 21, 2021: First Convenience Bank, 2020 North 75th Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona

January 26, 2021: Chase Bank, 3502 West Bell Road, Phoenix, Arizona

February 5, 2021: Desert Financial Credit Union, 5845 West Bell Road, Glendale, Arizona

March 6, 2021: Family Dollar, 3555 West Van Buren Street, Phoenix, Arizona

March 18, 2021: Safeway, 5035 West Baseline Road, Phoenix, Arizona

March 23, 2021: Fry’s, 3949 East Chandler Boulevard, Phoenix, Arizona

March 26, 2021: First American Credit Union, 1001 North Pinal Avenue, Casa Grande, Arizona

March 26, 2021: Bank of America, 1691 East Florence Avenue, Casa Grande, Arizona

April 2, 2021: U.S. Bank, 16380 West Yuma Road, Goodyear, Arizona

April 4, 2021: Walmart, 2555 W. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, Arizona

April 4, 2021: Safeway, 3185 W. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, Arizona

No one was physically injured during the crimes.

The Hobbs Act is a federal statute that, among other things, prohibits robbery affecting interstate commerce (e.g., robbing a business).

This indictment is the result of the extraordinary collaboration and coordination of our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners. The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force would like to thank the Goodyear Police Department and the Phoenix Police Department for their outstanding work on this case, along with the Glendale Police Department, Chandler Police Department, Casa Grande Police Department, Apache Junction Police Department, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Arizona.

Indictments are only accusations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Related court documents and information may be found on the website of the District Court for Arizona at https://www.azd.uscourts.gov/ or on PACER https://www.pacer.gov/.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is comprised of the Phoenix Police Department, Peoria Police Department, Scottsdale Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office FATE team, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, and the FBI.