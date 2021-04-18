Chandler Man Accused of Trying to Conceal History of Arrests to Obtain Tutoring Job Indicted

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Thursday that a State Grand Jury indicted Brett James Smith, also known as Brett James Zagorac, on charges of Fraud, Forgery, and Perjury. Smith is accused of fraudulently misrepresenting his background and credentials to obtain private tutor employment and access to children as a private tutor.

The indictment further alleges on or between August 2019 and April 2020, Smith fraudulently misrepresented and omitted material facts from a name change application with the Maricopa County Superior Court, in order to receive the benefit of an Arizona name change and to conceal his history of arrests and convictions for misdemeanor charges in Illinois and Indiana under his previous name.

The case was investigated by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Chandler Police Department, Phoenix Police Department, Gilbert Police Department, Glendale Police Department, and the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This case is being prosecuted by Section Chief Counsel Blaine Gadow and Assistant Attorney General Samantha Caplinger.



Below is the booking photograph for Smith.