Owner of Southern Arizona Health Care Equipment Company Sentenced to 36 Months for Defrauding Medicare

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - On Friday, Frances Jones, 52, of Chandler, Arizona, was sentenced to 36 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge John C. Hinderaker. Jones previously pleaded guilty to health care fraud.

Jones, a licensed Medicare provider of durable medical equipment and the owner and operator of Oxicheck Northwest, admitted that she fraudulently billed Medicare between 2011 and March 2018 for durable medical equipment that was not provided to patients. Jones also used Medicare patient and medical provider identification without their knowledge or consent.

The Court ordered Jones to pay $862,762.32 in restitution for losses incurred by the Medicare Program as a result of her fraudulent scheme.

“This sentencing demonstrates the seriousness of Ms. Jones’ actions. Stealing Medicare funds and patients’ medical identities is not a victimless crime,” said Timothy B. DeFrancesca, Special Agent in Charge for the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “With the aid of our law enforcement partners, we will continue protecting federal health care programs.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reminds Medicare recipients to monitor their Medicare billing statements to ensure that the services documented were provided. To report any suspected Medicare Fraud, call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

The Department of Health and Human Services-Office of the Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation in this case. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lori Price for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson.

CASE NUMBER: CR18-00821-JCH-DTF

RELEASE NUMBER: 2021-026_Jones