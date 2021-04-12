Governor Doug Ducey Announces Clerk Of The Superior Court Vacancy In Mohave County

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Due to the resignation of Virlynn Tinnell, Governor Doug Ducey is accepting applications for an interim appointment to fill the position of Mohave County Clerk of the Superior Court.

Applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021. Applications received or postmarked after the deadline will not be considered. Depending on the number of applications received, the application deadline may or may not be extended. A copy of the application and instructions for applying can be downloaded at https://bc.azgovernor.gov.



To qualify for appointment, applicants must be eligible to vote, a resident of Mohave County and a Republican.



The Governor’s Office will review applications and interview qualified applicants in order for the Governor to make an appointment to fill the vacancy pursuant to Arizona Revised Statute § 16-230(A) and Arizona Attorney General Opinion 85-007, until a clerk can be elected during the next regular general election in 2022.



For further information about the position and its responsibilities, visit the Mohave County Clerk of the Superior Court’s website and Arizona Revised Statute § 12-283.



The salary for the Mohave County Superior Court Clerk is $63,800 as provided by law.