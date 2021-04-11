Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Wednesday announced $250,000 contributing to the launch of the Arizona Economic Recovery Center, led by Local First Arizona, to help local businesses and rural communities apply for and win competitive federal economic recovery grants.

“As our economy continues to reach new heights, local businesses and organizations across the state should have easy access to competitive federal grants,” said Governor Ducey. “The Arizona Economic Recovery Center will help Arizona communities land additional funding for projects that expand opportunities and job growth throughout our state. Local First Arizona has a track record of success and Arizona is proud to expand that work.”



The Arizona Economic Recovery Center will serve businesses, nonprofits and municipalities statewide by:

Researching and simplifying grants and stimulus opportunities;

Identifying funding sources for large and small projects;

Connecting funding sources to communities in need of funding; and

Providing the additional capacity for grant writing, facilitation, and project management to ensure success rates for qualifying communities and nonprofits.

The partnership will establish another strategic planning tie between state economic recovery efforts and programs and initiatives happening in local communities.



“Arizona is at a turning point. While fairing better nationally than most states, we also have an opportunity to help shape what local economies look like in the coming decades, and ensure every corner of Arizona has the opportunity to succeed,” said Local First Arizona CEO Kimber Lanning.



Eligible participants for technical support and grant writing include organizations or municipalities that: do not have a dedicated staff for development; are interested in applying for work that supports a regional or local strategic plan; have a proposed application that includes at least three partnering organizations; and have grant proposals that can be initiated before 2023.



“Across our state, rural businesses have stepped up to help the customers and communities they serve,” said Sandra Watson, Arizona Commerce Authority President and CEO. “This strategic partnership will help accelerate their recovery by ensuring they have access to federal funding opportunities. We look forward to partnering with Local First Arizona to provide an additional lifeline to rural Arizona businesses.”



Senator Mark Kelly voiced his support for the program.



“It’s an honor to be part of Arizona Economic Recovery Center’s launch. Getting our economy back on track is a top priority, and the passage of the COVID-19 relief bill was a critical first step, but the work doesn’t stop there,” he said. “Arizona needs to bring good-paying jobs and investment, not just to big metropolitan areas, but to rural areas as well. The Center will be a critical part of that by working with local governments and community leaders to bring investment and opportunity to every corner of our state. I look forward to partnering with Local First Arizona and our cities and towns to rebuild Arizona’s economy for the future.”



The funding announced by Governor Ducey matches funding provided by companies, foundations, and others raised by Local First Arizona to launch the initiative.



Vitalyst, Freeport-McMoRan and the Arizona Community Foundation are also supporting the Arizona Economic Recovery Center.