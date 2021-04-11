Arizona Extends Individual Income Tax Filing Deadline

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Monday signed legislation to extend the state individual income tax filing deadline from Thursday, April 15 to Monday, May 17 to match the federal government’s decision to extend its filing deadline.

“Our economy is on the rise and jobs are growing, but Arizonans throughout the state have still felt the economic impact of the pandemic,” said Governor Ducey. “This extension aligns with the new federal deadline, giving Arizonans more time to file their state income taxes and helping them to avoid penalties. Thank you to Senator T.J. Shope and Representative Shawnna Bolick for leading on legislation that will simplify the tax filing process for Arizonans.”



Senate Bill 1297, introduced by Senator Shope, ensures that taxpayers filing state tax returns or submitting payments prior to May 17 will not be assessed late payment penalties or interest.



“Senate Bill 1297 gives Arizonans certainty on their tax filing deadline,” said Senator Shope. “Giving Arizonans the freedom to file their state taxes at the same time as their federal taxes makes sense, and it helps them avoid feeling rushed. Thank you to Governor Ducey and my fellow legislators who supported this bill.”



Additionally, the bill provides taxpayers additional time to contribute to certain charitable organizations, including foster care organizations, public schools and school tuition organizations, for purposes of claiming their tax credits.



The extension applies only to individual income tax returns. Estimated payments continue to be due on April 15.



In response to the pandemic, Governor Ducey last year announced the state extended the income tax filing deadline to July 15, 2020 to mirror the federal deadline.