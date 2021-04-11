Arizona Launching New State Vaccination Site Serving North Valley At Scottsdale’s WestWorld

Arizona News

Scottsdale, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) today announced a new state COVID-19 vaccination site serving the North Valley area will open at WestWorld, the Scottsdale exhibition center, on Thursday, April 22.

ADHS, Cigna, and Scottsdale are among those partnering to open an indoor site offering 3,000-4,000 appointments per day initially and operating from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will have the capacity to offer 10,000 appointments a day.



“With another new site, Arizona is once again expanding our capacity to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all Arizonans,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Out of the more than 3.7 million vaccine doses administered in Arizona, more than 1 million of those doses have been provided through state-run vaccination sites. I encourage all Arizonans to schedule an appointment and get vaccinated as soon as possible. The vaccine is safe, effective, and free of charge.”



“With its freeway access, proximity to tribal communities, and extensive indoor facilities, WestWorld is an ideal location for expanding the footprint of state-run vaccination sites in the region,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. “We are grateful to Cigna and the other partners who are bringing this site not just to the North Valley but to the many areas convenient to it.”



Cigna, a global health service company, will handle day-to-day operations of the site, including clinical staffing and pharmacy services.



“Nothing is more important to us than the health, well-being, and peace of mind of our fellow Arizonans. That’s why Cigna is excited to create a community of immunity by partnering with the State of Arizona and the City of Scottsdale to help people get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Kim Shepard, president of Cigna’s Arizona market. “Vaccination is the best way to beat the virus and end the public health crisis. The vaccination PODs make it easy and convenient to protect yourself, your family, and your community, so please take advantage of this vital public resource.”



Other partners in the WestWorld site are the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, and the City of Scottsdale, which is providing the facility for use as a vaccination site through June 30.



“Widespread vaccination is one of the most important steps we can take, a step toward returning to the people and the places we love,” said Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega. “We support this historic effort, and we hope to see many thousands of our friends and neighbors getting vaccinated here soon.”



This new vaccination site is one of a number of changes ADHS will make to continue vaccination momentum while transitioning away from outdoor sites as temperatures heat up:

This week, the drive-thru State Farm Stadium site will begin operating between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m., shifting from 24/7 operation while continuing a collaboration with the Arizona Cardinals and Glendale. This site has administered nearly 700,000 doses since opening Jan. 11. ADHS is transitioning the State Farm Stadium vaccination site to the Gila River Arena indoor location on April 23.

An east Mesa distribution center operated by Dexcom opened today as the first state-run indoor drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site, replacing the outdoor site at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

An indoor vaccination site at Yuma Civic Center transitioned to a state operation on Monday, March 29, with 8,000 appointments per week initially and capacity for 4,000 appointments a day.

As of Monday, state vaccination sites have administered 1,053,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 3,708,660 doses of COVID-19 have been administered statewide to 2,350,701 individuals, including 1,471,750 who are now fully vaccinated.



At 11 a.m. every Friday, ADHS makes appointments available at state-run sites of the following week. Registration for these and many other sites is available at podvaccine.azdhs.gov or by calling 844-542-8201 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m, 7 days a week. Both resources offer assistance in English and Spanish.



Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine,