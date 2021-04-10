Phoenix Man and 2 Co-Defendants Accused of Using Websites to Harass Victims

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Thursday that a State Grand Jury has indicted Charles Rodrick, of Phoenix, for Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices, Illegally Conducting an Enterprise, Computer Tampering, and Harassment. Rodrick’s co-defendants, Brent Oesterblad and Sarah Shea were also charged in a scheme where they allegedly harassed victims on their websites.

Rodrick and Oesterblad are accused of illegally obtaining information from the National Predator Database’s website and posting that information onto websites created by him. From there, the indictment alleges between August 2011 and November 2015, Rodrick, Oesterblad, and Shea, received payments by victims in exchange for the removal of their profile from Rodrick’s website(s) but then failed to do so or otherwise republished the victims’ profiles on other websites Rodrick owned.



Additionally, Rodrick, Oesterblad and Shea are accused of harassing additional victims (not in the National Predator Database) by posting fraudulent sex offender profiles on Rodrick's websites.



All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.



This case was investigated by the FBI Phoenix Field Office. Assistant Attorney General Nicole Shaker is prosecuting the case.