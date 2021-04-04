Governor Ducey Proclaims 'Made In Arizona' Month

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed April 2021 to be 'Made In Arizona' Month to highlight the diverse manufacturers of all sizes that call Arizona home and to encourage Arizonans to buy homegrown products.

“An incredible range of products are made right here in Arizona,” said Governor Ducey. “From food items like tortillas and prickly pear jelly to high-tech products like semiconductors and helicopter engines, Arizona’s manufacturers do it all. And the word is getting around. Arizona’s smart policies, pro business environment and skilled workforce have attracted more than 13,000 manufacturing jobs since 2015, and we’re on track to grow even more. We will continue to welcome manufacturers—big and small—to our great state and I encourage everyone to support products ‘Made in Arizona.’ I’m grateful to the companies that have chosen Arizona to do business, and to their talented employees who help power our economy.”



Arizona is a national leader in manufacturing advancements, with 13,000 new manufacturing jobs since 2015 and numerous manufacturers choosing Arizona to start, relocate and expand operations. Below are a few key Arizona manufacturing statistics:

Bioscience manufacturing sector saw a 43 percent increase in employment from 2015 to 2019.

Medical equipment, pharmaceuticals and chemicals manufacturing sector saw a 39 percent increase in employment from 2015 to 2019.

Optics and photonics manufacturing sector saw a 46 percent increase in employment from 2015 to 2019.

Total manufacturing exports grew by $2.1 billion to a record high $24.7 billion in 2019.

Products ‘Made in Arizona’ help power modern electronics, enhance national defense, improve quality of life, pioneer transportation advances, feed people around the world, contribute to medical breakthroughs and more. Manufacturers from across the globe choose Arizona to start, relocate and expand operations.



According to a recent story on FOX 10, the Phoenix area “has become a national hot spot for manufacturing, and analysts say Arizona isn't slowing down.”



On March 23, Intel announced an expansion of its Arizona-based manufacturing capacity with a $20 billion investment – the largest private sector investment in state history. The investment will lead to the direct creation of 3,000 new high-tech, high-wage jobs, and 3,000 construction jobs, and an estimated 15,000 jobs long-term.



“We’re all familiar with Arizona’s 5 C’s – copper, cattle, cotton, citrus, and climate. After today, I think we can safely add a new one: chips, with Intel leading the way,” the Governor said during Intel’s expansion announcement ceremony in Chandler.

Governor Ducey on March 31 launched Drive48, a new, state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing training center in Coolidge, Arizona. The facility is designed to train students in fields such as automotive, advanced manufacturing, heavy equipment and general industry.



“Drive48 is just the latest example of how manufacturing is making a comeback in America — and Arizona is leading the way,” Governor Ducey said at the launch event in Coolidge. “We’re showing the nation what it means to welcome innovation and industry, while creating additional opportunities for people to work in high-skill, high-tech industries of the future.”



In May 2020, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced it selected Arizona for the location of its new U.S. advanced semiconductor factory, creating more than 1,600 jobs.



