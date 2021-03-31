Agents apprehend registered sex offender

Arizona News

Dateland, Arizona - A registered sex offender was among a group of 11 illegal aliens apprehended in the desert south of Dateland, Sunday afternoon.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station encountered the group at approximately 1 p.m. Record checks conducted on the individuals in the group revealed that Jose Shul-Cruz, a 36-year-old Mexican national, was a convicted felon and registered sex offender.

Shul-Cruz had convictions for sexual assault, corporal injury of a spouse or cohabitant and disorderly conduct. He also had seven previous Border Patrol apprehensions.

“Keeping these criminals out of our communities is critical,” said Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem. “This is another great example of why border security is national security.”

Shul-Cruz will be prosecuted for illegal re-entry after previously being deported from the United States.