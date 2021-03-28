Casa Grande Man Sentenced to 108 Months for Multiple Assaults

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Last week, Leon Arron Nopah, 31, of Casa Grande, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge Douglas L. Rayes to 108 months in federal prison. On December 2, 2020, Nopah pleaded guilty to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence, and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

The sentence includes a term of 102 months in prison for the three offenses and a consecutive six-month term for violating supervised release in CR-15-1186-PCT-DLR. Nopah’s prison sentence will be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.

Between October 1, 2017, and November 19, 2017, Nopah intentionally assaulted his then-girlfriend by pressing a loaded pistol into the side of her head, causing extreme pain and leaving a visible indentation in her temple. The victim’s young child was present during the incident.

On July 20, 2018, Nopah intentionally assaulted a different girlfriend by striking her head and biting her hand and ear, resulting in serious bodily injuries. This victim’s minor children were also present during the assault.

Nopah and the two victims are enrolled members of the Colorado River Indian Tribe.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs – Office of Justice Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christina Covault, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

CASE NUMBER: CR-19-0021-PCT-DLR; CR-15-1186-PCT-DLR

RELEASE NUMBER: 2021-015_Nopah