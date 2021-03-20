FBI and Partners Continue to Seek Information About Double Homicide, One Year Later

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - The FBI Phoenix Field Office, Apache County Sheriff’s Office, and Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations continue to seek information regarding the murder of brothers, Matthew and Phillip Reagan.

March 21, 2021 marks one year since Matthew Reagan, 39, and Phillip Reagan, 29, were found deceased in Sawmill, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation Reservation. The brothers were traveling from Ohio to California and were passing through Sawmill at the time of their deaths. The medical examiner ruled both deaths to be a homicide.

“The FBI is dedicated to protecting all of our communities,” said Sean Kaul, special agent in charge of the FBI Phoenix field office. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners remain committed to solving this case. We appreciate the public’s attention to this case and continue to encourage those with information, even if they’re not certain of its value, to come forward. We will continue to dedicate all available resources to follow every lead and use all investigative capabilities to bring justice to the victims’ families and the tribal communities we serve.”

“We encourage anyone with any information, whether it was a rumor you heard or if you know who committed this crime but are afraid to come forward, to be courageous, and stand with us to bring justice for Matthew and Phillip.” Chief Phillip Francisco said. “Often there is a lack of resolution in cases like this due to silence and we ask our community members to work with us and help us bring closure to all families who are seeking information and justice for their lost loved ones.”

“Although it has been a year since this deliberate and brutal crime occurred, we have to remember that the families of both brothers continue to experience the pain of their loss as if it just occurred yesterday,” said Joseph Dedman Jr., Apache County sheriff. “Our purpose is to ensure we bring those responsible to justice and to at least bring closure and healing to the loved ones of both Matthew and Philip Reagan.”

The reward of up to $10,000 remains for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

The Seeking Information poster can be found on the Bureau’s website: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/matthew-and-philip-reagan

Anyone with information is asked to call:

FBI Phoenix: (623) 466-1999

Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations in Window Rock, AZ: (928) 871-7519

Apache County Sheriff’s Office: (800) 352-1850

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov