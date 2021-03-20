Wanted by FBI Phoenix: High School Students for Virtual Teen Academy

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - The FBI Phoenix division and Phoenix Chapter FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association invite all interested Arizona high school juniors and seniors to apply to the FBI Phoenix Teen Academy. Classes will be held virtually every Thursday starting June 17, 2021 to July 8, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The FBI Teen Academy provides an opportunity for high school students to catch a behind-the-scenes look at the FBI. Upon completion of the course, students will foster a greater understanding of the FBI’s mission and how we serve our citizens, community, and nation.

During the academy, students are given the opportunity to learn about how evidence and hazardous material are collected at crime scenes; hear from members of the FBI SWAT team; learn about hostage crisis negotiation; and meet FBI agents and other FBI personnel who support our overall mission—to protect the people of the United States and defend our constitution.

The FBI offers many career paths including: Special Agent, Accounting, Nursing, Intelligence, and Administration. Any student with an interest in the FBI is encouraged to apply. This program is not exclusive to students interested in criminal justice.

This is a competitive program, and not all applicants will be selected. Student selection for the Teen Academy will be based on a quality application and essay. The application, release form, and a supporting essay must be received by the FBI Phoenix office by April 14, 2021. Incomplete and/or late applications will not be accepted.

The FBI Phoenix and Tucson offices are considering hosting an on-site day where students, in accordance with CDC guidelines, will have an opportunity to see SWAT vehicles, and experience a demonstration by the Evidence Response Team. This in-person day is subject to CDC/DOJ guidelines.

Applications can be e-mailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for consideration.

For more information on the FBI Teen Academy and to apply, visit: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/phoenix/community-outreach.