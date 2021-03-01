Governor Ducey Appoints Stacy Krueger To The Coconino County Superior Court

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey announced the appointment of Stacy Krueger to the Coconino County Superior Court to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mark R. Moran.

In 2018, Coconino County voters opted to move from elections for judges on the Superior Court to merit selection where the Coconino County Trial Court Commission makes recommendations to the Governor for appointments to fill judicial vacancies. Stacy is the Governor’s first appointment to the Coconino County Superior Court through this new process.



“Stacy’s dedication and service to the Coconino County community is an asset to the bench,” said Governor Ducey. “I am pleased to announce Stacy’s appointment to the Coconino County Superior Court.”

Stacy has devoted her life to public service as a prosecutor with the Coconino County Attorney’s Office. She prosecutes felony cases and manages an average caseload of 50 to 80 cases at any given time. Although she handles a wide variety of felony cases, her focus is on prosecuting domestic violence cases. In addition, she supervises prosecutors who serve in Coconino County’s specialty courts including Veterans’ Court, Recovery Court, Mental Health Court, and Page Drug Court.



Stacy’s service extends outside the office through volunteer work for the High Country Stand Down for Veterans and for Wills for Heroes events. Additionally, she has volunteered her time with the Northland Family Help Center, Big Brothers & Big Sisters, and the Flagstaff Family Food Center events. Stacy graduated from Coconino County’s Executive Leadership Academy, which trains future leaders. In 2018, Stacy was named the Arizona Prosecutor of the Year by Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Citizen of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers - Arizona Chapter, Branch 3.



Stacy graduated cum laude from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay with a Bachelor of Arts in History, minoring in Women’s Studies. While in college, she played on the Division I women’s basketball team with a full athletic scholarship. She then obtained magna cum laude a Master of Science in Education from Youngstown State University in Ohio. She subsequently received her law degree magna cum laude from the University of Toledo in Ohio.