FBI Violent Crimes Task Force Seeks Public Assistance to Identify Piggy Bank Bandit

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance to help identify the Piggy Bank Bandit, who is suspected of robbing four banks since December 1, 2020. The most recent bank robbery occurred on Monday, February 22, 2021. The robberies took place in Tempe, Mesa, Phoenix, and Gilbert, Arizona.

Photos of the suspect and details of the bank robberies can be found here (click on the photos to enlarge): https://bankrobbers.fbi.gov/robbers-container/2020-12-04.0719855265

The suspect was dubbed the Piggy Bank Bandit because he or she left with coin rolls from one of the robberies.

It is unknown if the subject is male or female. The subject appears to have a tattoo on the left side of their neck, as seen in the December 1 photo.

During each of the robberies, the unknown subject approached a teller and presented a demand note. No one was injured.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect should contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. You may also contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is comprised of the Phoenix Police Department, Peoria Police Department, Scottsdale Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office FATE team, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, and the FBI.