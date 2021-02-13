Tohono O'odham Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Sexual Abuses

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - On Tuesday, Isaiah Joseph Rios, 22, of Sells, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps to concurrent terms of 121 months and 120 months in prison. Rios previously pleaded guilty on November 22, 2019 to one count of Abusive Sexual Contact and one count of Sexual Abuse involving minors.

Following his release from federal prison, Rios will be placed on lifetime federal supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.

In October of 2016, Rios, then 18 years of age, forcibly fondled a minor without her consent. In March of 2017, Rios forcibly fondled another minor and then engaged in a sexual act, all without her consent. The victims reported the assaults in August 2017. Rios is an enrolled member of the Tohono O’odham Nation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tohono O’odham Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Micah Schmit, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.

CASE NUMBER: CR-18-2416-TUC-JGZ

RELEASE NUMBER: 2021-005_Rios