Volunteers Drive Operations At State-Run Vaccination Sites

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Friday morning thanked volunteers at the State Farm Stadium vaccination site and received a briefing from Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ during a tour of the 24/7 site.

To date, 146,709 vaccine doses have been administered at the state-run State Farm Stadium site. Arizona’s vaccination site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium, which opened earlier this week on February 1, has administered 4,058 doses. A total of 822,821 doses have been administered across the state.

Volunteers at the State Farm Stadium vaccination site help administer the vaccine, direct traffic, and ensure operations continue to run smoothly. There were eight members of the Arizona National Guard and approximately 140 volunteers working at the site during the Governor’s tour.

Arizona has the capacity to open more large-scale vaccination sites once more vaccine doses are available. The state recently requested from the federal government an additional 300,000 doses of the life-saving vaccine, and an additional 300,000 doses a week. The request was denied.

Earlier this week on February 2, Governor Ducey sent a letter to each member of Arizona’s congressional delegation requesting help to meet the urgent need for additional supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine and secure funding for its distribution.