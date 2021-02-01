Arizona Recognizes Black History Month

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed February 2021 to be Black History Month in Arizona to recognize the accomplishments and significant contributions of the African American community.

“Black History Month is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the many ways the African American community influences Arizona and the entire nation,” said Governor Ducey.



Black History Month was established in 1976 by President Gerald R. Ford and has since been recognized by every U.S. President. Governor Ducey has issued a total of six Black History Month proclamations.



Proclamation:



WHEREAS, Black History Month is an annual opportunity to recognize the central role of African Americans in the history of our state and nation; and



WHEREAS, during Black History Month, we celebrate the many achievements and contributions of African Americans to our economic, cultural, spiritual, social, and political development; and



WHEREAS, the national commemoration of black history in the United States dates back to 1926, and was initially observed the second week in February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass; and



WHEREAS, by the late 1960s, the week had evolved into Black History Month, thanks in part to the Civil Rights movement and a growing awareness of the experiences of African Americans in our country; and



WHEREAS, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. famously said, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character”; and



WHEREAS, Black History Month was officially established in 1976 by President Gerald R. Ford, who called on the public to, “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history,” and has since been recognized by every U.S. President; and



WHEREAS, the State of Arizona honors the significant contributions and advances made by African Americans in our state, across our nation, and throughout the world, in such areas as education, medicine, art, culture, public service, economic development, politics, and human rights; and



WHEREAS, we see the greatness of America in those who have risen above injustice and enriched our society.



NOW, THEREFORE, I, Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona, do hereby proclaim February 2021 as

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

and urge all Arizonans to join in celebrating the contributions of African Americans to our state and nation.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Arizona



GOVERNOR



DONE at the Capitol in Phoenix on this twenty-ninth day of January in the year Two Thousand and Twenty-One and of the Independence of the United States of America the Two Hundred and Forty-Fifth.



ATTEST:



SECRETARY OF STATE