Cold Case Homicide, Kidnapping, and Sexual Assault Arrest

Phoenix, Arizona - The Phoenix Police Department, Peoria Police Department, and FBI are asking for the public’s help in seeking potential victims and additional information about an alleged sexual offender and homicide suspect, Lance David Ray.

Ray, 53, was recently arrested in connection with three separate incidents in 2000. In the Peoria incident, it is alleged that Ray kidnapped a 14-year-old, held him at gunpoint, and sexually assaulted him. In the first of the two Phoenix Incidents, the charges allege that Ray kidnapped, bound, and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old at gunpoint. The other incident involved an 18-year-old male victim who was shot and killed after a struggle.

In 2020, D.N.A. evidence linked Ray to these crimes. In October of 2020, Ray was arrested in Bloomington, Indiana, where he was visiting. He was extradited to Phoenix and booked into the Maricopa County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and it is believed that additional victims may exist.

Ray lived in the San Francisco, California, area in the early 1990s before moving to Portland, Oregon, in 1993. Ray resided in Oregon, Washington, and California until 1999, when Ray moved to Phoenix, Arizona, from 1999 to 2003. Ray then resided in California again from 2003 to 2017 before moving to St. Louis, Missouri, in 2017.

If you believe you or someone you know may have information regarding Lance David Ray, please e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 1-800-CALL-FBI. In your e-mail please provide your name, date of birth, phone number, and address.

We would like to thank all of our partners who have helped in this investigation, including FBI St. Louis, FBI Los Angeles, and FBI Indianapolis.