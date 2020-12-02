Arizona Cardinals, The Arizona Pet Project Hosting Drive-Thru Pet Food Pantry

Arizona News

Glendale, Arizona - The Cardinals have teamed with The Arizona Pet Project to host a drive-thru pet food pantry from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 5 at State Farm Stadium.

The organizations will provide nearly 100,000 pounds of Blue Buffalo pet food to Phoenix families, ensuring that no one has to choose between feeding their family and feeding their pets during this unprecedented holiday season.

The cat and dog food will be distributed in the West Preferred parking lot outside of the stadium.

"Any issues that impact families impact the pets in their home as well," said Leanna Taylor, Executive Director of The Arizona Pet Project. "And since 70% of households have animals, we know that people are making really difficult choices right now for their families, and their animals. So it's really all about making sure families don't have to choose between feeding themselves and feeding their pets. People do make those hard choices every day."

The pet food is first-come, first-served or as long as supplies last. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles and wear masks.

"Times are tough right now for everybody during this pandemic and the Cardinals organization is thankful to be able to partner with The Arizona Pet Project for this food distribution event to make sure that people are able to continue to provide meals for their pets during the holiday season," said Horace Raymond, Director of Community Relations for the Cardinals.

McLane donated the free storage space for the pet food leading up to the event, while TuSimple provided the trucks and trailers for transporting the donated pet food. Attendees should enter via 95th Avenue and Maryland Avenue.