17 Defendants Indicted in Drug Trafficking Ring

Kingman, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that a State Grand Jury has indicted the following 17 individuals for one count of Conspiracy, one count of Illegally Conducting an Enterprise, and various counts of Possession of a Dangerous Drug (Methamphetamine) for Sale, Possession of a Narcotic Drug (Heroin) for Sale in an Amount Over the Statutory Threshold, Transportation of a Narcotic Drug (Heroin) for Sale in an Amount Over the Statutory Threshold, Transportation of Dangerous Drugs (Methamphetamine) for Sale Over the Statutory Threshold, and Money Laundering:

Austreberto Acoltzi-Bautista, Edwin Mauricio Sosa-Castro, Charlie Sanches Vasquez, Kandrea Joy Jacobs, Richard Alan Chipman III, Patrick Laverne Holmes, Patricia Lynn Haught, Evelyn Alberta Widen, Rudolph Gonzales, Casey Ryan Lashorne, Russell James Boslett, Tonia Marie Ralph aka Tonia Marie Fulkerson, Sean Amos Madison Johnson, Willard Wayland Campbell III, Kaitlin Sierra Snow, Cynthia Marie Stojevich, and Mark Kevin Armstrong

According to the indictment, the defendants are accused of being part of a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing methamphetamine and heroin in Kingman, Bullhead City, Dolan Springs, and Golden Valley, Arizona. Throughout the investigation, agents seized 120 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of heroin, 38 guns, and approximately $500,000 in cash.



The charges are based on an investigation conducted by the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET), an initiative of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (D.E.A.), the Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM), Homeland Security Investigations (H.S.I.), and the Arizona Financial Crimes Taskforce, which is made up of members from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and the Phoenix Police Department.



This case is being prosecuted by Arizona Assistant Attorney General Rebecca Kennelly with the assistance of the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.



All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are photographs of the defendants.



Austreberto Acoltzi-Bautista





Edwin Mauricio Sosa-Castro

Charlie Sanches Vasquez

Kandrea Joy Jacobs

Patrick Laverne Holmes

Patricia Lynn Haught

Evelyn Alberta Widen

Rudolph Gonzales

Casey Ryan Lashorne

Russell James Boslett

Tonia Marie Ralph aka Tonia Marie Fulkerson

Sean Amos Madison Johnson

Willard Wayland Campbell III

Kaitlin Sierra Snow

Cynthia Marie Stojevich

Mark Kevin Armstrong

No booking photograph available for Richard Alan Chipman III