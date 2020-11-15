Free COVID-19 Testing Available

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - The Arizona Department of Health Services and ASU Biodesign have partnered to make available COVID-19 saliva testing for Arizonans. It’s quick, easy and free.

In addition, COVID-19 testing is available at nearly 500 sites across Arizona. Details including locations, hours of operation and contact information can be found HERE.





COVID-19 saliva testing is available across the state and sites are frequently added to the Arizona Department of Health Services website. Details on hours of operation and pre-registration requirements can be found HERE.