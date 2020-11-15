Valley Task Force Members Presented with FBI Director’s Certificate

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - On November 10, 2020, FBI Phoenix Stabilization Task Force officers with the Glendale Police Department, Mesa Police Department, Phoenix Police Department, Phoenix Fire Department, and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office were presented with FBI Director’s certificates for outstanding performance displayed for their response and recovery of three radiological sources on April 28, 2019, in Phoenix.

The Stabilization Task Force is comprised of FBI and public safety bomb technicians who specialize in radiological threats.

“The stabilization team members played an important role in this case by finding and successfully securing the radiological material,” said Sean Kaul, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office. “FBI Special Agent Bomb Technicians and bomb technicians throughout the valley work and train together regularly. This case is a prime example of how the FBI and our partners come together to keep our communities safe.”

On April 28, 2019, FBI Phoenix agents and task force officers responded to the area of 4200 N. 32nd Street where they worked to successfully secure the radioactive material inside the subject’s vehicle. After hours of negotiations, the Phoenix Police Department, FBI, and FBI and Phoenix Police Department SWAT successfully convinced the subject to surrender without further incident.

“From beginning to end, this investigation was truly a team effort,” said Kaul. “I commend everyone who was a part of this investigation, including the Phoenix Police Department and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, which did significant work on this investigation in the days, weeks, and months that followed.”

The subject, Jared Trent Atkins, 27, was charged federally in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2332 a(a)(2)(D); Attempt to Use a Weapon of Mass Destruction (industrial radiography machines).

Atkins has pleaded guilty. Sentencing is scheduled for March 4, 2021. Related court documents and information may be found on the website of the District Court for Arizona at http://www.azd.uscourts.gov/ or on PACER https://www.pacer.gov/ . Case: 2:20-cr-00344.