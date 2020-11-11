Patrick Ptak To Join Arizona Commerce Authority

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey’s long-time press secretary, spokesman and communications director, Patrick Ptak, will join the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) as Senior Vice President of Executive Initiatives, the Governor and ACA President & CEO Sandra Watson announced Monday.

In this role, Ptak will join a talented team at the ACA to engage business leaders, stakeholders, and community organizations in amplifying and promoting Arizona’s business recruitment efforts.

“Patrick has been a dedicated and invaluable member of our team for nearly four years,” said Governor Ducey. “He’s the first one in and the last one out of our office day in and day out. Patrick’s contributions across communications and policy, combined with his collaborative and team-oriented approach, have been a huge asset to our administration. I congratulate him on this new opportunity, and I know his skills will be a real value-add at the Arizona Commerce Authority.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Patrick to our team,” Watson said. “Patrick is a consummate professional who will be able to hit the ground running, working with our team and the business community to amplify the message that ‘Arizona is open for business.’”

Ptak joined the Governor’s team in March 2017, serving as Director of Communications since November 2018. Ptak previously served as Senior Press Secretary and Spokesman from 2017 to 2018 before joining the Governor’s 2018 campaign team as Communications Director, managing the communications office and serving as the main point of contact to the media.

Originally from Illinois, Ptak previously served on U.S. Representative Martha McSally’s campaign team in 2014 and 2016, and in her congressional office as Communications Director. Prior to his work with McSally, Ptak worked in the office of Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger. He is a graduate of the University of Dayton.