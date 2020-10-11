Ensuring Safe, Secure Voting For Arizonans

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - The November 3rd General Election is just over four weeks away.

Arizonans can register to vote at ServiceArizona.com

Voting is a fundamental right and duty in our democracy — and Arizona has acted proactively to ensure Arizonans can cast their vote safely this election.



Governor Ducey, in partnership with the Secretary of State’s Office, announced on July 2 an investment of $9 million in CARES Act funding to support safe and secure voting in Arizona.



Approximately $5 million is going directly to county recorders and election departments for COVID-19 response efforts, including hiring temporary staff and poll workers, increasing the number of secure ballot drop-off locations, expanding curbside voting at polling locations, and ensuring that all residents in long-term care and residential health care facilities have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote. An additional $1.5 million has been allocated to increase early voting opportunities particularly in rural and tribal communities. About $1.5 million is being directed to inform voters of their options, including voting by mail, early voting, and steps to vote safely on Election Day.

The Governor on July 22 issued an Executive Order to bolster state and local election efforts by making available additional state assets. The order instructs the Department of Administration to identify State-owned facilities to be utilized as voting locations and to assist counties in providing PPE and other equipment necessary to allow safe hygiene practices when voting. Sites across the state, including the Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix, are being utilized as voting centers and early voting ballot drop off locations.

The Governor’s Office, the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the Secretary of State’s Office in March worked together to ensure county election officials reduced exposure to COVID-19 during early voting and on Election Day for the Presidential Preference Election. Health and safety precautions from the CDC and ADHS for the voting locations included frequent hand washing, ensuring restrooms have enough soap, cleaning frequently-touched surfaces, and encouraging sick individuals to stay home.



In addition to prioritizing public health, in July 2019, Arizona was selected to participate in the National Governors Association’s policy academy on election cybersecurity operations. Through the program, Arizona received technical assistance from NGA staff to develop, implement and scale training and best practices throughout the state to improve coordination between election officials and reduce cyber-related risks ahead of the 2020 election.