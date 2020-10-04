Governor Ducey Celebrates Manufacturing Month

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey declared October 2020 Arizona Manufacturing Month to highlight manufacturers throughout the state and recognize the industry’s impact on Arizona’s economic growth.

Data shows there are nearly 177,600 manufacturing jobs in Arizona. In Fiscal Year 2018, manufacturing across the state produced a total gross state product of $47.3 billion and total exports reached $24.5 billion.

“Manufacturers across Arizona contribute to our economy and employ hundreds of thousands of Arizonans,” said Governor Ducey. "At the same time, they are building the products we use, powering our technology, and putting food on our tables. We have nearly 177,600 manufacturing jobs in Arizona, and growing with exciting new opportunities like TSMC and Mark Anthony Brewing. With our friendly business climate, strategic location and relationship with Mexico, and talented workforce, we will continue to welcome manufacturers to the state.”

Arizona last year experienced its strongest manufacturing growth in 30 years. Manufacturers that chose to relocate or expand operations in Arizona this year included: