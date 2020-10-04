Governor Ducey Lights Arizona Purple To Support Domestic Violence Awareness

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - This October, Arizona will once again come together during Domestic Violence Awareness Month to take a stand against all forms of domestic violence and abuse through the sixth annual Lighting Arizona Purple campaign. Domestic violence is an issue that affects all Arizonans, regardless of age, gender, or economic status.

The campaign provides an opportunity to raise awareness about domestic violence, connect Arizonans to critical resources, and show support for victims and survivors.

The State Capitol dome will be lit purple beginning the evening of October 1st and stay lit throughout the month. Agencies, businesses, and communities are encouraged to light their buildings and homes purple this October as a symbol of support for victims and survivors.



“This month and year-round, Arizona is taking a stand against all forms of domestic violence,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “We all have a role in supporting victims and survivors and in bringing an end to this abuse. Part of getting support to those suffering is by raising awareness of this issue — and where to go for help. The State Capitol will be lit purple all month to symbolize Arizona’s support to victims and survivors of domestic violence, and all Arizonans are welcome to join in lighting up their businesses and homes.”



Currently, the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family (GOYFF) has an open request for grant application to invest up to $2.5 million in programs that support prosecution, law enforcement, and community-based victim serving organizations addressing sexual assault, domestic violence, sex trafficking, stalking, and dating violence through the Arizona STOP Violence Against Women Grant. Funding for this grant opportunity is made available through the Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women. The deadline to apply is Monday, October 26, 2020.



"The Lighting Arizona Purple campaign creates an opportunity for Arizonans to come together and condemn all forms of domestic and family violence," said GOYFF Director Maria Fuentes. "We are proud to support and invest in prevention and awareness efforts, as well as victim services training across the state to help keep our families and communities safe."



If you are concerned that a friend, family member, coworker or someone you know may be in an abusive relationship, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. For more information and to connect with additional resources visit ItCanStop.az.gov



View the full proclamation below.



***

WHEREAS, domestic violence is an issue affecting Arizonans in all communities, regardless of age, gender, economic status, race, religion, nationality, or educational background; and



WHEREAS, twenty-four people in the United States are victims of intimate partner violence every minute; and



WHEREAS, one in four women and one in ten men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime; and



WHEREAS, 30 percent of children exposed to intimate partner violence had their first exposure before the age of two, and an additional 26 percent had their first exposure between the ages of two and seven; and



WHEREAS, victims of domestic violence are more likely to experience long-term mental and physical health concerns including a higher risk of chronic disease, substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety; and



WHEREAS, challenges related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, including stressors such as unemployment, reduced income, limited resources and social support, may increase risk factors for family violence; and



WHEREAS, Domestic Violence Awareness Month provides an important opportunity to enhance education, prevention and intervention efforts around domestic violence and support organizations and individuals who provide advocacy efforts, services, and assistance to victims.



NOW, THEREFORE, I, Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona, do hereby proclaim October 2020 as

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Arizona

GOVERNOR

DONE at the Capitol in Phoenix on this ninth day of September in the year Two Thousand and Twenty and of the Independence of the United States of America the Two Hundred and Forty-Fifth.

ATTEST:

SECRETARY OF STATE