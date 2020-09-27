Governor Ducey Statement On The Passing Of Arizona Leader Doug Yonko

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Friday released the following statement on the passing of Arizona leader Doug Yonko:

“I’m deeply saddened to hear of the loss of my friend and an outstanding Arizonan, Doug Yonko.



“I met Doug when I was at Arizona State University working as a college rep for Hensley Beverage Company. He would become someone I’d turn to throughout my life for advice and mentorship.



“Throughout Arizona, Doug quickly became known for his immense business acumen, civic engagement and generous willingness to give back to the state he loved so much. Among the many issues he devoted himself to include advancing Arizona’s trade relationship with Mexico, creating opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs, and making Phoenix a cleaner, safer place to live.



“Doug was also a doting father and husband, and I know his kind heart and one-of-a-kind sense of humor will be missed by many. His legacy will live on in the issues and causes he cared about so deeply. Angela and I send our love and deepest condolences to Doug’s wife, Elisabeth, and his daughters and grandchildren.”



Doug worked at Hensley Beverage Company for nearly 40 years and served on Hensley’s executive committee. Throughout his career, Doug was involved in various community and business organizations including the Phoenix Thunderbird Charities, Arizona Workforce and Innovation Council, Arizona Sports & Tourism Authority, Arizona Finance Authority, Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Arizona Chamber of Commerce, Arizona-Mexico Commission, Arizona Lodging & Tourism Association and Beer and Wine Distributors of Arizona.