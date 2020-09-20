Governor Ducey Statement on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Friday released the following statement on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Arizona joins the nation in mourning the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg led a trailblazing career as a champion for women and equal rights. During her 27 years on the Supreme Court, her immense intellect, tireless work ethic, and incredible talent as a jurist never waned, nor did her passion for justice. She has inspired generations of young girls and boys and gave us one of the most endearing examples of how to befriend those from across the aisle. Part of Justice Ginsburg’s enduring legacy is her friendship with Justice Scalia — a reminder of the importance of civility and decency. Now is the time for our country to honor her and her historic life as she so rightly deserves. My deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones.”



Justice Ginsburg was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Clinton in 1993, becoming the second woman in history to serve on the Supreme Court. She was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1933. She received her B.A. from Cornell University, attended Harvard Law School, and received her Law Degree from Columbia Law School.