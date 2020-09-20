Arizona Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey declared September 15 through October 15, 2020 Hispanic Heritage Month in Arizona to celebrate Hispanic culture throughout Arizona and recognize the many ways Arizonans of Hispanic descent enrich our state.

“This Hispanic Heritage Month, we celebrate the countless ways the Hispanic community has enriched the culture of our state,” said Governor Ducey. “Today, Arizona is home to more than 2.2 million people of Hispanic descent and growing. They serve in elected office, teach in our classrooms, start businesses, pioneer scientific breakthroughs, answer the call of duty, lead faith congregations and so much more. Arizona would not be the vibrant and dynamic state, full of opportunity, that it is today without our Hispanic community, and we are proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.”

WHEREAS, for more than a century, Arizona has celebrated a diverse culture, and today, Hispanics make up nearly one-third of the state’s population; and



WHEREAS, the Hispanic community is a dynamic, valued part of our society and a vital contributor to our economy, with an entrepreneurial spirit, a strong work ethic, and an unwavering belief in the American dream; and



WHEREAS, the prosperity of our State and Nation is closely tied to the success of our citizens of Hispanic heritage, who are a significant and growing segment of our population and who contribute in every aspect of Arizona life, while preserving the unique customs and traditions of their ancestors; and



WHEREAS, Hispanic culture shapes the Arizona experience and influences our art, literature, music, food, and faith, thereby enriching our State; and



WHEREAS, Hispanics have earned our Nation’s highest military decorations and played a significant role in our academic, scientific, legal, political, and artistic communities.



NOW, THEREFORE, I, Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona do hereby proclaim September 15 - October 15, 2020, as HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH and call upon the citizens of Arizona to celebrate the talents, culture, and spirit of Hispanic heritage.

