Arizona Attorney General’s Office Wins 2020 Supreme Court Best Brief Award

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich is proud to announce the Arizona Attorney General's Office has been recognized by the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) as a 2020 Supreme Court Best Brief recipient.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AGO) co-led an 18-state brief with Oklahoma and Georgia, urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a 2018 Montana Supreme Court decision that excluded religious school options for parents participating in a state tax credit scholarship program. In a 5-4 ruling, the Justices ruled that the free exercise of religion bars the government from treating religious groups differently from secular ones.

“I’m proud of our outstanding team and congratulate the entire office for this well-deserved recognition of their important and impactful brief," said Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

The NAAG Best Brief Awards are given annually in recognition of excellence in brief writing in the U.S. Supreme Court. The awards honor state attorneys, who collectively handle more Supreme Court cases than almost anyone else in the legal community. The winners were selected by a panel of independent Supreme Court experts who are experienced Supreme Court practitioners.

The 2020 Best Brief Award winners are: , 18-1195. The authors for Arizona were, Solicitor General O.H. Skinner and Deputy Solicitor General Andrew G. Pappas. More on the brief and Supreme Court ruling.

California: Petition for Certiorari of California et al. in California v. Texas, No. 19-840.

California: Brief of Respondents California et al. in Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California, No. 18-587.

New York: Brief of Respondents New York et al. in McAleenan v. Batalla Vidal, No. 18-589.

Virginia: Amicus Brief of Virginia et al. in Trump v. Vance, No. 19-635.

Washington: Washington’s Brief for Respondent in Chiafalo v. Washington, No. 19-465.