Governor Ducey Applauds Federal Award For Tonto Creek Bridge

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Thursday applauded the announcement that Gila County will receive a $21 million federal grant to build the Tonto Creek Bridge. In January, Governor Ducey called on the U.S. Department of Transportation to fund the bridge project, which was included as a policy priority in the Governor’s State of the State address.

“Today’s announcement is wonderful news for the people of Gila County and our entire state,” said Governor Ducey. “This project is about so much more than just a bridge; it’s about safety and providing residents a lifeline to critical amenities like medical care and groceries. Last year, Arizona lost three young lives when the Creek was experiencing flooding and high waters. With this partnership, we can help ensure no family in Tonto Basin must endure this terrible grief ever again. My sincere thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Trump Administration for delivering in a big way with this funding. Arizona is grateful.”

On January 8, Governor Ducey wrote to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to prioritize funding the Tonto Creek Bridge, highlighting the project’s safety, quality of life and economic competitiveness. In the letter, the governor wrote:

“The Tonto Creek Bridge has my highest recommendation for BUILD Grant funding, and I urge your support for this project. The Arizona Department of Transportation stands ready to provide technical review and assistance to Gila County through its BUILD Grant application.”

This award is made possible out of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Build Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program, signed into law by President Trump in December 2019.