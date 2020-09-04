Official newspaper of the White Mountain Apache Tribe now on the Arizona Memory Project

Arizona News

Fort Apache, Arizona - Started in the 1960s to keep White Mountain Apache members in the most remote regions informed of Tribal Council news, Whiteriver, Arizona’s Fort Apache Scout newspaper is still published biweekly.

The publishers chose to forego including international news to focus more on the local people and work within the White Mountain Apache community. Articles often featured information on the ski resorts and the Hawley Lake area.

“The Fort Apache Scout, as the official newspaper of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, reported on local elections, tribal government, school news and often included fantastic photojournalism providing a visual record of the community,” said Sativa Peterson, National Digital Newspaper Program grant project director and news content program manager for the State of Arizona Research Library.

This is just one of the six newspaper titles from indigenous communities around Arizona that were digitized by the Arizona State Library in partnership with the University of Arizona Libraries, thanks to the National Endowment for the Humanities and Library of Congress’ National Digital Newspaper Program. Seventeen issues from 1962 and 1963 of the Fort Apache Scout will be available on the Arizona Memory Project indefinitely and can be viewed for free on any digital device at http://go.azsos.gov/apachescout.

For questions about this or any digital collection, or for cultural institutions interested in sharing collections on the Arizona Memory Project, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .