Arizona Celebrates 100 Years Of The 19th Amendment

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote after more than 70 years of advocacy. Congress ratified the 19th Amendment on August 18, 1920.

“Arizona is proud to recognize the anniversary of the 19th Amendment and 100 years of women’s right to vote across the nation,” said Governor Ducey. “This historic occasion in 1920 was the result of decades of unwavering advocacy. As we celebrate this proud moment in our nation’s history, we honor the countless voices—many who called Arizona home—who ushered in a more free and fair democracy.”



In 1912, Arizona became the tenth state to grant women full voting rights. This historic moment took place nearly eight years before Congress ratified the 19th Amendment and granted women the right to vote nationally.



Women’s Equality Day is on August 26, 2020. The Arizona State Capitol will be lit purple and gold on this day to further celebrate 100 years of women’s right to vote in the United States. Organizations, businesses, and private and public buildings are welcome to join in the purple and gold lighting on August 26.